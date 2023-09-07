trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658999
NewsLifestylePeople
PARINEETI CHOPRA RAGHAV CHADHA WEDDING

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha’s Elegant Reception Invitation Goes Viral, See Pic

Recently, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Earlier, the duo visited Golden Temple in Amritsar. 

Last Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:52 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha’s Elegant Reception Invitation Goes Viral, See Pic Pic Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: The much-anticipated wedding of actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha is just around the corner. The wedding preparations are in full swing. On Wednesday, a picture of the couple's reception invite went viral on social media. The reception invite features a rose-gold coloured motif design on a white background with the details of be groom and bride’s family and location. The card read, “Alka & Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their son Raghav And  Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023. TAJ Chandigarh.”

A reception will take place in Taj Chandigarh on September 30. Recently, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Earlier the duo visited Golden Temple in Amritsar. The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.


Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan. Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24, as per several reports. Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train