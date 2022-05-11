New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer-husband Nick Jonas shared a glimpse of their first child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Mother’s Day (May 8). The couple welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January. Malti however was born premature and was admitted to NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) for more than 100 days. Priyanka and Nick shared that their baby is home now and they are overjoyed. Priyanka’s cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra reacted to her long emotional post for her baby girl. Parineeti called her ‘Mimi didi’ a ‘soldier in hospital’ and added that it is now time to spoil the little munchkin.

“Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her,” commented Parineeti.

Various other celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Dia Mirza, Anusha Dandekar also commented on Priyanka’s post.

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Lots of love to you strong mumma! And love and blessings to the little one." Ranveer Singh commented, “Oh PC!" along with several heart emoticons. Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor commented, “Lots of love to all three.” New mom Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “So much love to baby MM.”

Priety Zinta, who also welcomed her twins via surrogacy commented, “So Happy she is finally home babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood & all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug and loads of love always.”

Tennis star Sania Mirza commented, “Only love.”

In her post, Priyanka Chopra had written, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

She also thanked all the doctors for their support and showered Nick with love for being a wonderful partner.