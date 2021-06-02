हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra engages in heavylifting for now

The actress uploaded an Instagram video from the gym to give fans a glimpse of her workout regime, as she lifts weights.

Parineeti Chopra engages in heavylifting for now
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra seems to be giving a lot of attention to physical fitness lately. On Wednesday, the actress uploaded an Instagram video from the gym to give fans a glimpse of her workout regime, as she lifts weights.

"Heavylifting for now. Cardio can weight. #workingonmyform," she captioned the video.

 

The actress, who will soon be seen in "Animal" alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, had earlier said that she has started picking up projects that are strong content-wise in a wholesome manner.

"I have gravitated towards projects that have strong content because I realised that everyone around me, including me, was only watching films or shows that are landmark. So, why should anyone else see anything average," she had said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Parineeti ChopraParineeti Chopra filmsRanbir KapoorAnil KapoorGymFitness
Next
Story

Bharti Singh to learn hip hop from Terence Lewis? Check inside

Must Watch

PT44M24S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: CBSE class 12 board exams cancelled; students future at stake