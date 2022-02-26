Parineeti Chopra feels a new phase of her career began after The Girl On The Train

New Delhi: Versatile actor Parineeti Chopra earned rave reviews for her impeccable performance in the taut thriller The Girl On The Train (TGOTT), the official remake of the English film starring Emily Blunt in the lead role.

Pari’s performance was compared to Emily’s and she won heaps of praise for delivering an acting piece that even Emily would also be proud of if she happened to see the Hindi remake.

On the first anniversary of the film, Parineeti speaks about how TGOTT was a gamechanger for her career!

Pari says, “Some characters have the ability to entrench themselves deep within your consciousness and Mira is that woman for me. The Girl On The Train was an exhilarating and emotionally draining film for me and it taught me so much. There was so much unlearning and learning that I feel a new phase of my career began after it. It doesn’t feel like it’s been a year already and it is amazing that the entire team is still getting so much love and appreciation for the film.”

The actress adds, “Mira will always live on in me as, to play her, I had to relive the darkest moments of my own life. I was an emotional wreck by the end of the film but it was so worth it. I feel grateful to the makers and Ribhu for giving me this role which not only made me grow as a performer but also changed me as a person. It was a life-changing experience for me, something that made me stronger as an artiste.”

Parineeti will be soon seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.