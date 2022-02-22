हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor cracks THIS hilarious joke on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, see post

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor flew to Agra for director Luv Ranjan's wedding.

Arjun Kapoor cracks THIS hilarious joke on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, see post
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that he has a great sense of humour.

Taking to the social media application, Arjun dropped a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with the Taj Mahal in the distance.

"When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me," he captioned the image. Arjun's post has garnered several likes and comments.

 

Reacting to the post, Rakul Preet Singh, who recently visited the historical monument with her beau Jackky Bhagnani, commented, "Hahaha finally u both saw the Taj."

Seeing Rakul's comment Arjun could not resist being funny.

Replying to Rakul, the 'Two States' star commented, "@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia."

Arjun`s comment has left netizens in splits. "Hahahaha...this is hilarious," a netizen commented.

"ROFL... Alia must be feeling bad now," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Arjun and Ranbir were in Agra for filmmaker Luv Ranjan's wedding.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattArjun KapoorLuv RanjanLuv Ranjan wedding
Next
Story

Fact check: Is Shah Rukh Khan's 'salt and pepper' look real? Dabboo Ratnani reveals TRUTH

Must Watch

PT3M34S

Breaking News: Russia-Ukraine dispute causes huge fall in stock market