Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha To Tie The Knot In Rajasthan? Here's What We Know

Parineeti reached Udaipur at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday and was staying at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:00 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha may tie the knot in Rajasthan, if the sources are to be believed.

Also, her family members stayed at Udayvilas Hotel.

Parineeti had lunch with her relatives at Udayvilas on Saturday morning. After that, she left for Hotel Leela Palace.

Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra had a 'royal wedding' in Jodhpur.

Hence, speculations are doing rounds that Parineeti may get married in either Udaipur or Jaipur in Rajasthan itself.

Parineeti also met Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of Tourism Department, and inquired about the tourist places and hotels of Udaipur.

According to the information, AAP MP Raghav Chadha earlier had plans to reach Udaipur, but he will now come to Jaipur, and will take a look at the wedding venue here, while Parineeti will stay in Udaipur till Sunday.

After that, she will also go to Jaipur.

On May 13, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi.

