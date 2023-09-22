Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Red Jumpsuit As Couple Leaves For Udaipur

New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha continue to make headlines ahead of their wedding day. The couple is all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 24. Their pre-wedding ceremonies began on Wednesday with a mehendi night and photos and videos of guests arriving at Raghav Chadha's Delhi residence had gone viral on the internet.

As the duo gears for the big day, they were snapped at the Delhi airport on Friday morning, jetting off to Udaipur for the wedding. Parineeti was seen with a peach shawl wrapped over a red jumpsuit. She teamed the outfit with black shades and minimal jewellery and golden footwear. Raghav, on the other hand, was seen in a black tee and denim.

#WATCH | AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra arrive in Udaipur. They will tie the knot in the city reportedly over this weekend. pic.twitter.com/MqJT3zV84x — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

Parineeti had arrived in Delhi from Mumbai a few days back. A photo of Parineeti and Raghav Chadha from ardaas at a Delhi gurudwara on September 19 had gone viral on the internet. On September 20, the couple hosted a Sufi night for the wedding guests at Raghav's Delhi pad. As per reports, the guests grooved to songs like Chhaap Tilak Sab, Bulleya, Ishq Sufiana, Tu Mane Ya Na Mane, Afreen Afreen, and Sanu Ek Pal Chain at the event.





In Udaipur, the wedding celebrations will begin on September 23 with a welcome lunch, titled Grains of Love, followed by a 1990s theme party. The wedding will happen at the Taj Lake on September 24. An elaborate lunch has been planned for the guests, and cuisines from all around the world, with food from Punjab and Rajasthan will be served.

As per reports, Parineeti's cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra is expected to attend the wedding function.



For the unversed, actress Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in an intimate ceremony. The function was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram among others.



The couple has so far stayed tight-lipped about their relationship. However, as per several media reports, they have known each other for several years.