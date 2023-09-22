LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Kangana Ranaut Takes Potshot At Alia Bhatt
The much-anticipated high-profile wedding of actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha has been generating enough buzz for the fans. The couple is expected to leave for Udaipur on Friday for the wedding, said a TOI report.
Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma's OTT release 'Jaane Jaan', a murder mystery set in Kalimpong has been streaming on Netflix.
Makers of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' issue notice over infringement of rights. A few days back, an unseen image of Prabhas from a key scene of the film was leaked online.
Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of 'Jawan', was spotted with his son AbRam as he sought blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Thursday night.
Entertainment News: Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner has filed a lawsuit against her husband Joe Jonas amidst their ongoing divorce proceedings. The lawsuit revolves around the custody of their two children and the disputed living arrangements. In her filing, the 'GOT' star claimed that the children have been residing in England for several months and are fully integrated into daily life there. They had been living in a rented home in England since April while finalising the purchase of a house.
Bollywood News: Kirti Kulhari Lauds Women's Reservation Bill
Actor Kirti Kulhari has hailed the Women's Reservation Bill that was passed in Parliament on Thursday stating that it is "an extraordinary thing that happened in our country." Talking to mediapersons here, Kirti said, “It's a historic moment for the entire nation...In the coming years, the new generation will get an environment that has gender equality. I would say it's an extraordinary thing that happened in our country. I'm thankful to Anurag Thakur (Union Minister) for inviting us here and making us a part of it." Actor Hrishitaa Bhatt also shared her views on the bill.
Kangana Ranaut Attacks Alia Bhatt, Calls Her 'Dumb'
Actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to a troll accusing of her of lack of knowledge. A user on X (previously known as Twitter) called out Kangana after the actress said in a recent interview that no one knew who the president of India was before 2014. The user said, "Of course! What can we expect from her? She has been consistent in her lack of knowledge." Kangana did not mince her words when she replied to the social media user and indirectly brought up the time Alia Bhatt did not know who the President of India was in an episode of Koffee With Karan.