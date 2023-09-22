Zee News Entertainment blog is here to serve you with all the latest and juicy updates from Bollywood and Entertainment world. It is that enjoyable time of the year when the tinsel town is tinted in the festive colour of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The much-anticipated high-profile wedding of actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha has been generating enough buzz for the fans. The couple is expected to leave for Udaipur on Friday for the wedding, said a TOI report.

Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma's OTT release 'Jaane Jaan', a murder mystery set in Kalimpong has been streaming on Netflix.

Makers of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' issue notice over infringement of rights. A few days back, an unseen image of Prabhas from a key scene of the film was leaked online.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of 'Jawan', was spotted with his son AbRam as he sought blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Thursday night.