New Delhi: As Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are all set to tie the knot, the internet is set abuzz with the pictures from the festivities. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the pictures of the couple's Haldi ceremony decor has left netizens in awe.

One of the most desirable wedding of the year, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot this Sunday as per the reports. Their fans await the glimpses of the high-profile wedding taking place in Udaipur. Goes without saying, nation's favourite hot couple Raghav and Pari have set some serious couple goals lately.

Before the couple's engagement, the duo had chosen to keep mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot at a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ alongwith Akshay Kumar in her kitty.