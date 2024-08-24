Parineeti Chopra’s Photo Dump Brings Back Memories Of Her Favorite Healthy Daily Habit

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who received widespread praise for her role in the streaming biopic 'Amar Singh Chamkila', is now contemplating a return to the gym.

On Saturday, she shared a photo dump on Instagram, featuring herself in sportswear, casually sitting in a squat position.

She wrote in the caption, “Found this while clearing a photodump … got a reminder to go workout #throwback.”

After recently indulging in desi flavors in the UK, actress Parineeti Chopra is contemplating a return to the gym. She had shared a series of Instagram Stories showcasing her food indulgence, enjoying dishes like paneer, laccha parathas, gulab jamun, and a special paratha at a fine-dining restaurant.

Hailing from a Punjabi family, Parineeti is a true foodie who loves her meals packed with flavor and spices. During her time studying at Manchester Business School, where she earned a triple honors degree in business, finance, and economics, she often treated herself to pizzas—though she left them behind once she pursued acting.

Currently enjoying her downtime and marital bliss, Parineeti is fresh off the success of the streaming hit 'Amar Singh Chamkila', where she starred alongside Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, portraying the role of Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot Kaur.