Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra's second song 'Teri Mitti' from Kesari out-Watch

Parineeti had earlier rendered Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin for the 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has lent her voice for the female version of Kesari song 'Teri Mitti'. 

Sharing the song on her Instagram handle, Parineeti wrote, "I think the crux of who I am is my love for singing. NOTHING in the world centres me more, focuses me and makes me happy, than just plain singing. I sing all day. And when I am not singing out loud, I am humming in my head. It is my first love. My mom tells me I used to sing the ABC song when I was a year old! Anyway, you get it  Anyone who has heard me sing, has a piece of my soul  my version of #TeriMitti. Thankyou Karan, Akshay sir, Anurag sir, Azeem, Arko, Aditya and Arko for letting me do this. @karanjohar @akshaykumar @azeemdayani @anurag_singh_films."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The male version which featured in the film was rendered by B Praak and the lyrics were penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Prior to Teri Mitti, Parineeti had earlier rendered Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin for the 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu. She also sang a duet with popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam.

Kesari, on the other hand, had a fabulous opening at the Box Office. The film that revolves around the Battle of Saragarhi in which 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Afghans, has earned around Rs 150 crore at the Box Office.

'Kesari' stars Parineeti Chopra playing the role of Akshay's wife and makes her presence felt in limited screen time.

The film released on March 21 and is helmed by Anurag Singh.

