Paris Diaries: Leading Brand Invites Sonam Kapoor, Natalie Portman For Autumn-Winter Show

New Delhi: Iconic luxury design house Dior, founded by the fashion designer Christian Dior, has invited Sonam Kapoor to its Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week on 3rd July. Along with Sonam, the Academy award winner Natalie Portman will be gracing the event.

A global fashion icon, Sonam enjoys the reputation of the cultural ambassador of India to the West. According to the reports, Sonam Kapoor is the only Indian actor to have been invited for the event. At the event, Dior will be displaying their autumn-winter 2023-2024 haute couture collection at the fashion week.

Recently, Sonam attended the Paris Fashion Week as a showstopper for Ralph and Russo. Interestingly, Sonam had also graced Dior’s first fashion show in India since 1962 which was held in March 2023 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.



On the work front, Sonam will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, details of which are awaited.