Parth Samthaan shares adorable throwback picture, receives a response from Hina Khan

New Delhi: Actor Parth Samthaan won the hearts of the netizens after he posted an adorable throwback picture from his childhood. Hina Khan and Palash Mucchal also reacted to the post, showing their love for the actor’s cute picture with his mother.

In the throwback picture he is seen sitting on a bed with a cute expression on his face while his mother smiles at him in the background. He captioned the post saying “There's no bigger happiness than your mother smiling at you. Love you maa.”

Check out his throwback picture below:

Actress Hina Khan reacted to the picture with a heart emoji. The actor, who was last seen in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ where he had co-starred with actress Hina Khan.

Music composer Palash Mucchal commented on the post as well, and said, “Favourite” with a heart emoji on the side.

Parth will be making his digital debut with the web-series ‘Main Hero Boll Raha Hu’ for which he has already begun shooting. He will be playing the role of an actor in the series. Ekta Kapoor had recently shared a promo video in which Parth is seen in his new avatar for the web-series.