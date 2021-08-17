Pata nahi kaha teacher ne marks cut kardiye: Urvashi Rautela on getting 97% in class 12 exams

New Delhi: With Class 10 and 12 Board examination results out for most states, students are busy planning their careers ahead. Recalling her own school days, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram and shared a fun post.

She wrote: "I’M ONE OF THEM WANTED 100% IN MY 12TH BOARD EXAMS AS A HEAD GIRL HOWEVER GOT ONLY 97% + PATA NAHI KAHAN TEACHER NE MARKS CUT KARDIYE

TAG SOMEONE WHO CAN RELATE WITH ME & UNDERSTAND MY FEELINGS"

She posted a story on two students in India re-taking exams as they were not satisfied with 99.99% and 99.97% scores in the examination.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the web series titled 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi Rautela will be also making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana.