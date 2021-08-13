Urvashi Rautela wraps second schedule of her Rs 200 cr Tamil sci-fi film!

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela is all set to make her debut in the Tamil industry with a Rs 200 crore big-budget sci-fi film. She will be seen alongside South legend Saravanan in the venture. The first schedule was in Manali and the second one in Chennai.

The actress also visited the famous Kalikambal Temple in Chennai to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

Urvashi Rautela recently took it to her Instagram to announce that they have wrapped up the second schedule of the big-budget film. The actress posted a breathtaking photo of herself in a beautiful dusty colored golden ethnic outfit, accessorized with beautiful oxidized jhumkas and a nose ring. She finished the look by putting her hair back into a middle-parted bun.

Urvashi Rautela congratulated the whole team and also conveyed her gratitude stating in the caption, "THAT'S A 2ND SCHEDULE WRAP CONGRATULATIONS & THANK YOU TO THE ENTIRE CAST & CREW OF MY BIG DEBUT TAMIL FILM (MULTILINGUAL IN ALL 5 LANGUAGES) #THELEGEND".

Her Tamil debut is being helmed by Joseph D Sami and Jerald Arockiam. This movie is going to be released in all the major languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan.