Pathaan Mania! Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor along with the team of Animal watch Shah Rukh Khan's massive hit!

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s big-screen comeback after 4 years with his latest release ‘Pathaan’ has induced festival-like celebrations across the country! Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently in Delhi for the shoot of her next, 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, also watched the film alongside her team, yesterday.

Rashmika took time out from her busy schedule on Republic Day and joined the cast and crew of ‘Animal’ to watch ‘Pathaan’. Sharing the screenspace alongside Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in ‘Animal’, took to her social media and shared a picture of the movie team from Pathaan’s viewing party. She also praised Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

Sharing the picture, Rashmika hailed the team of Pathaan for an extraordinary experience on her social media. She wrote “Team Animal watched and fully enjoyed Pathaan. @iamsrk sir, @deepikapadukone ma’am, @thejohnabraham sir ... an absolute treat… thank you so much for this. Congratulations Siddharth Anand sir @yrf”.

Rashmika is looking at a blockbuster 2023 with four films. Riding high on the success of ‘Varisu’ (released across languages) and ‘Mission Majnu’, the actress is eagerly awaiting her next line up including ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and another which is currently under wraps.

From the beginning of her career, Rashmika has been showered with immense love from audiences for her characters like 'Saanvi', 'Geetha', and the most recent 'Srivalli' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The national crush will be next seen in 'Pushpa: The Rule', and 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.