Pati Patni Aur Woh Day 1 Box Office collections: Kartik Aaryan starrer opens on a great note

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's latest flick Pati Patni Aur Woh had an excellent opening at the Box Office today. The film also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, locked horns with Arjun Kapoor's Panipat has completely surpassed the earnings of Panipat on the first day of its release.

Sharing the collections of the film, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz.

#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

The film has also emerged to Kartik's highest opener. Taran shared the overall collections and wrote, "#KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... *Day 1* biz...

2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ₹ 9.10 cr

2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 8.01 cr

2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 6.80 cr

2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr

2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama - which shot Kartik to fame - had collected ₹ 92 lakhs on Day 1."

The film is a remake of the 1978 classic by the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The remake is helmed by Mudassir Aziz and it hit the screens on December 6, 2019.