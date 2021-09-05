Pati patni se kam nahin: Pavitra Punia on Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's strong bond

New Delhi: Actress Pavitra Punia recently opened up on her bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla and spoke a few words on Shehnaaz Gill's relationship with the 'Balika Vadhu' actor.

She revealed that Shehnaaz and Sidharth's bond was no less than that of a husband and wife and described it as 'pure'. She said that fans will remember the duo for the time to come in an interview with a leading daily.

She told Hindustan Times, "Aaj main jab Shehnaaz ko dekthi hoon, toh rooh kaanp jaati hai. People dream of having a pure bond like they had. I wouldn’t say it was dosti or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha. After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz. Their fans are crazy about them. I was madly in love with the Shehnaaz and Sid jodi. I hope she manages, stays strong to cope with the loss."

Pavitra revisited memories with Sidharth during the interview and recalled having a Tom and Jerry like bond with him. She said, "I worked with him in Love U Zindagi in 2011 my first show as a lead. Back then, I didn’t know the ways of the industry yet I had an attitude. I was called a youth icon and a reality star due to Spilsvilla. Sidharth was reserved, composed and kaam se kaam rakhnewale. He was my senior yet we had issues. I would think hoga hero apne ghar ka and we wouldn’t give shots together."

"The show lasted for 6 months. We bonded well when we went to Macau for an awards show. That’s where we broke the ice. He was so protective and such a gentleman. After the show ended, our bond became better. Later, when we met on Bigg Boss, he asked me, ‘Dus saal pehle wali Pavtira kahan hai?’. He wanted the rowdy Pavitra. Had he not asked me to bring the original Pavitra, I wouldn’t have lasted for a week in the house," she added.

For the unversed, TV’s most popular face and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday (September 2), with many suspecting it to be a heart attack. His viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination though initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources told PTI.

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday.

On the face of it, there were no signs of unnatural death but the opinion has been reserved," he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known after reports of chemical analysis of the viscera and histopathology tests were received.

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya Rao.