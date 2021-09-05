She has two daughters: Vikas Gupta lashes at celebs calling Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita Shukla 'alone'

New Delhi: Late actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden death has left the entertainment industry in shock. His family, friends and fans are still unable to accept his early departure to heaven. Amid his death and last rites, many celebs have bashed paparazzi for their 'insensitive' behaviour towards Sidharth's family.

Similarly, actor Vikas Gupta took to Twitter on Saturday and took a dig at celebs and PR expressing sympathy for Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla. He said that people eager to help Mrs Shukla shouldn't forget that she has two daughters and Shehnaaz Gill to give her support.

He wrote, "All the Celebs & their PR - who are so eager to help #SiddharthShukla Mom saying she is alone In case You aren't aware She has two daughters & dont forget #ShehnaazGill They have each other & these women can take care of even You All if need be. Others keep them in Ur Prayers"

Check out his tweet below:

All the Celebs & their PR - who are so eager to help #SiddharthShukla Mom saying she is alone Incase You arnt aware She has two daughters & dont forget #ShehnaazGill They have each other & these women can take care of even You All if need be. Others keep them in Ur Prayers — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) September 4, 2021

Earlier, actress Gauahar Khan had also taken to her Twitter to slam celebs who gave interviews to publications after meeting a celebrity's grieving family members.

She wrote, "Any one who has met a grieving family ,should not give out details .Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members n sharing details .Stop !Please stop ! If Uve gone to pay ur respect don’t come out n become a khabri and add to the low standard of journalism."

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise left millions heartbroken. Amid heavy rainfall, his grieving family members, celeb friends and an ocean of fan following bid Sidharth a tearful goodbye. He was 40.

The late actor's last rites were performed at Oshiwara crematorium in the afternoon on September 3, 2021. Close friend Shehnaaz Gill was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz and looked completely heartbroken. She was teary-eyed and inconsolable. This was her first appearance since the unfortunate and untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla.

Although initial reports suggest he died of a heart attack, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.