Patralekhaa bids teary goodbye to hubby Rajkummar Rao as he leaves for work!

New Delhi: Newlyweds Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao are thorough professionals! The couple who recently got married had to part ways for a brief time due to work commitments. New wifey took to her Instagram handle and dropped a goodbye post.

Patralekhaa posted an emotional clip of her bidding goodbye to hubby Rajkummar Rao.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021 (Monday) in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in attendance. The duo shared their stunning pictures as groom and bride, announcing their wedding on social media.

For the wedding, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar wore Sabyasachi traditional exquisite collection, looking ethereal and dreamy.

On the work front, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had starred opposite each other in Hansal Mehta’s, Citylights. The two have also worked together for the web show, Bose: Dead/Alive.

Patralekhaa in an earlier interview with Humans of Bombay had revealed that for Rajkummar it was love at first sight. He saw her in an ad film and thought of marrying her. She also revealed how big of a romantic the acclaimed actor is.