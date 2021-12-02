हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa bids teary goodbye to hubby Rajkummar Rao as he leaves for work!

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021 in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in attendance. 

Patralekhaa bids teary goodbye to hubby Rajkummar Rao as he leaves for work!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Newlyweds Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao are thorough professionals! The couple who recently got married had to part ways for a brief time due to work commitments. New wifey took to her Instagram handle and dropped a goodbye post. 

Patralekhaa posted an emotional clip of her bidding goodbye to hubby Rajkummar Rao.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021 (Monday) in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in attendance. The duo shared their stunning pictures as groom and bride, announcing their wedding on social media.

For the wedding, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar wore Sabyasachi traditional exquisite collection, looking ethereal and dreamy.

On the work front, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had starred opposite each other in Hansal Mehta’s, Citylights. The two have also worked together for the web show, Bose: Dead/Alive.

Patralekhaa in an earlier interview with Humans of Bombay had revealed that for Rajkummar it was love at first sight. He saw her in an ad film and thought of marrying her. She also revealed how big of a romantic the acclaimed actor is.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PatralekhaaRajkummar Raopatralekhaa weddingpatraj weddingpatralekhaa pics
Next
Story

I didn't pull the trigger: Alec Baldwin on fatal shooting on film set

Must Watch

PT14M31S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Alert across the country regarding Omicron variant