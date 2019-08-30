Patricia Arquette opens up on her Emmy-nominated series

Los Angeles: Actress Patricia Arquette sees Emmy-nominated series "Escape at Dannemora", based on true life events on the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape in upstate New York, as a love story among multiple people.

Starring Arquette, Benicio del Toro, Paul Dano, Bonnie Hunt, Eric Lange and David Morse, the show has been created by Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin and directed by Ben Stiller.

Arquette has earned an Emmy nomination this year for her portrayal of 'Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell', a married prison employee who helped both prisoners Richard Matt and David Sweat escape.

"When a person you're playing is very different than yourself, it's not immediately clear why this person is doing what they do. I watched some of the interviews, read all these transcripts of police interviews and watched Tilly trying to emotionally manipulate people in her life. 'Escape at Dannemora' is really like a love story among multiple people," said Arquette.

Toro too has bagged the lead actor Emmy nomination for his portrayal of career criminal Richard Matt.

Toro said: "'Escape at Dannemora' is about a real event where two criminals bust out of jail; and at the core of it is Richard Matt. When you are in the actual place where it happened - being in the North yard of Clinton Correctional Facility, if you're Richard Matt you are reminded where you could be if hadn't done the crime. And he becomes the dream maker of escaping."

It is streaming on Hotstar Premium.