Pavitra Punia Slams Troll For Asking To Convert To Islam & Recoincle With Eijaz Khan; ‘Sanatan Dharm Kya Hai…’

Mumbai: Pavitra Punia known for her fiery personality and no-nonsense attitude, recently made headlines for slamming a netizen who suggested she convert to Islam and reconcile with her ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan. The Bigg Boss 14 fame actress didn’t hold back as she defended her faith and her choices, delivering a sharp response that has sparked a debate online.

The controversy arose after Pavitra shared pictures of her recent temple visit on Instagram. Dressed in a yellow salwar suit with a Banarasi dupatta and sindoor on her forehead, Pavitra looked radiant as she embraced her spiritual side. However, a troll reposted her picture and suggested she abandon her “satanic idol worship,” convert to Islam, and reconcile with Eijaz Khan.

The individual’s post included statements like, “It is so sad to hear that you didn’t marry our brother Eijaz. Look, he can’t marry you until you convert to the rules of Islam. I invite you to Islam.” The user went on to claim that Islam is the ultimate truth and highlighted its growing popularity worldwide, particularly among women.

Not one to stay silent, Pavitra clapped back with a strong and unapologetic reply. Sharing the troll’s comment on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Bomb pichwade mein hi fodungi tere beta, Sikha mat. Warna ‘Sanatan Dharma’ kya hai achhe se samjhane ke liye bohot time hai mere paas.”

Her response, though blunt, underscored her pride in her Sanatan Dharma and her unwillingness to tolerate unsolicited advice or interference in her personal beliefs.

Pavitra recently made waves when she referred to her ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan as a narcissist and revealed that she refused to convert to marry him. Their breakup has been a topic of public interest, and her remarks about not changing her faith further fueled discussions.

Pavitra’s bold reply divided the internet. While many lauded her for standing up for her beliefs and taking a stand against unsolicited criticism, others felt her response could have been more measured. As the debate continues online, Pavitra remains unbothered, proving once again that she isn’t afraid to call out trolls and stand her ground.