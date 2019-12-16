Payal Rohatgi sent to 8-day judicial custody for objectionable remarks on Nehru family

New Delhi: Model and actress Payal Rohatgi was arrested by Rajasthan Police on Sunday over an objectionable video on Ex-Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru's father, Motilal Nehru.

As per latest reports, the actress' bail plea was rejected by the court and she has been sent to eight-day judicial custody in Bundi.

Payal was detained by the police after Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma filed a complained against her controversial Facebook post deriding the Nehru family.

Rohatgi will be under police custody till December 24.

Payal also tweeted from her official handle about her arrest and wrote, "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia."