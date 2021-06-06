Pearl V Puri rape case: DCP reveals shocking evidence, refutes Ekta Kapoor's claim of 'false charges'

New Delhi: In a new development on the rape allegations on TV actor Pearl V Puri, the Vasai Deputy Commisioner of Police, Sanjay Kumar Patil responded to TV producer Ekta Kapoor's claim that the actor is innocent during a press conference.

In a clip of the press conference was posted on Twitter on Saturday (June 5), the DCP revealed that there is proof and testimony from the victim to prove the rape charges, refuting Ekta Kapoor's claims.

In the video, the DCP said that there was an official complaint filed by the girl's father and authorities at Waliv police station registered the case under the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Comissioner of Police stated that there was a medical examination conducted, victim's statement taken and booked the actor based on these grounds. He claimed that the victim's mother used to work on the sets of the TV show and hence, the victim would accompany her which is how Pearl V Puri and the victim met.

Check out the video:

DCP STATEMENT on minor girl case pic.twitter.com/E7MmI8AePa — (@_Listzomaniac) June 5, 2021

For the unversed, a minor girl had filed a case against the actor some years back alleging that Pearl took sexual favours from her on the pretext of getting her work in TV.

Ekta Kapoor responded to this news by claiming that the charges are false and in an Instagram post, revealed that she has voice notes from the victim's mother refuting the charges.

On Saturday (June 5), actor Pearl V Puri had been taken into custody and was booked for raping a minor girl and under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) DCP, Zone 2, Sanjay Patil. However, later, there were reports of him receiving bail on the same day.

Pearl V Puri earned stardom for featuring in Ekta Kapoor's productions Naagin 3 (2018–19) and Bepanah Pyaar (2019–20) respectively.

He was first seen in the 2013 TV show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, followed by Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa and Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha among others. He played a key role in Brahmarakshas 2.