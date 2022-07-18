NEW DELHI: One of the industry's magnificent fashion icons, Jacqueline Fernandez has always come up with the most eye-gazing fashion that went on to become a trendsetter. The actress now brings an attractive attire for the nation to watch out for.

While taking to her social media, Jacqueline shared some really gorgeous pictures wearing a set of pearl blue earrings paired perfectly with a white dress. The diva added the caption, "Happiness is wearing jewellery #CJS".

Moreover, Jacqueline fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in 'Vikrant Rona' with Kichcha Sudeep while her latest summer campaign i.e. the new anthem for Pepsi has been garnering immense love from the audience.

On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu', while she also has 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.

