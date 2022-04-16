हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor

PIC: Don't miss Mahesh Bhatt's emotional moment with son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor

Pooja Bhatt recently shared a picture of an emotional moment shared between Ranbir Kapoor and his father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt.

PIC: Don&#039;t miss Mahesh Bhatt&#039;s emotional moment with son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor
Pic Credit: Instagram/Pooja Bhatt

Mumbai: Just like every other father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also got emotional after his daughter Alia's wedding to Ranbir Kapoor.

A new picture shared by Alia's step-sister Pooja Bhatt shows Mahesh adorably hugging his now son-in-law Ranbir after the couple's nuptials on Thursday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

 

The picture has already gone viral on the internet, making fans emotional about the father's love for his daughter.

SEE THE POST HERE:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972)

 

Mahesh shares his younger daughter Alia, 29, and Shaheen Bhatt, 33, with his wife Soni Razdan.

Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate ceremony held at the 'Barfi' actor's Bandra house Vastu on Thursday.

