New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot on Wednesday (April 14) at RK's home Vastu in a private ceremony among close friends and family. Fans have been going gaga over the exuberant wedding photos circulating on social media.

Ranbir and Alia - or as their fans are calling them, Raalia - looked every bit elegant in matching ivory outfits. While there were speculations about the designer the duo will wear, Raalia were styled by Bollywood's go-to wedding designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Soon after the wedding pheras, Alia posted a series of pictures from the fairytale wedding ceremony on her Instagram. Now, a photo of the groom and bride drinking champagne together has gone viral on the internet.

A fan even compared Alia and Ranbir raising a toast to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding picture with champagne glasses in their hands.

For her wedding, Alia ditched the traditional red and settled for ivory, as did her beau Ranbir.

According to the Instagram page of the brand 'Sabyasachi', Alia wore a hand-dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered hand-woven tissue veil. The bride paired the trousseau with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery, which featured uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls.

Among those who came in were Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor and her family, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor.

From Alia's side, parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen were spotted. Industry friends and directors Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, industrialist Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Ambani were also in attendance.

(With PTI inputs)