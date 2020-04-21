हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mohabbatein

Pic of ‘Mohabbatein’ actresses Preeti Jhangiani and Kim Sharma from 20 years ago goes viral

Preeti posted two throwback pictures on Instagram – one with late filmmaker Yash Chopra, Shilpa and Shamita’s mother Sunanda and others while in the second photo, she shares the frame with Kim.


Image Courtesy: Instagram/@jhangianipreeti

New Delhi: Actress Preeti Jhangiani, who debuted in 2000 with Yash Chopra’s ‘Mohabbatein’, has shared a set of throwback pictures from the sets of the film in Switzerland and the post will make you feel very, very nostalgic. Doesn’t it feel that ‘Mohabbatein’ just released some years ago, but actually, it’s been two decades? Yes, 20 years, folks!

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra introduced Preeti Jhangiani, Shamita Shetty (Shilpa Shetty’s sister), Kim Sharma and Uday Chopra (his brother), Jugal Hansraj and Jimmy Sheirgill in his film and these actors are still remembered for their respective roles in the movie. ‘Mohabbatein’ was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a cameo.

Now, moving on, Preeti posted two throwback pictures on Instagram – one with late filmmaker Yash Chopra, Shilpa and Shamita’s mother Sunanda and others while in the second photo, she shares the frame with Kim.

“Major throwback. From the sets of ‘Mohabbatein’ with the iconic Yash Chopra and all the Mamas,” she captioned the post. Kim was quick to notice her co-star's post and wrote, "Why I was so ugly."

Take a look:

That’s one major throwback post, Preeti.

Preeti was paired opposite Jimmy in ‘Mohabbatein’ while Kim and Shamita starred opposite Jugal and Uday, respectively. The film was directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra.

