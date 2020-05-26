हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ira khan

Pics: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira drapes a pretty sari for Eid, a gift by Kiran Rao

“Eid Mubarak. From me and my successfully-self-draped-sari to you!” Ira Khan wrote.

Pics: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira drapes a pretty sari for Eid, a gift by Kiran Rao
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@khan.ira

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan’s young daughter Ira Khan has treated her Instafam to a glimpse of her from the Eid celebration, for which she chose to wear a sari. Ira draped a beautiful red and golden sari for the festival and looked like a million bucks. Sharing pictures of herself in the traditional look, Ira wrote, “Eid Mubarak. From me and my successfully-self-draped-sari to you!”

Take a look at the pictures here:

So lovely, Ira.

It was Kiran Rao’s sari which Ira wore for Eid, she revealed about in the comments section when a friend asked, “Is this the one Kiran aunty gave you? Gorgeous” and Ira replied, “It is! It’s really pretty. Though I realized I was wearing it ulta..” (LOL).

Meanwhile, Aamir posted a simple wish for his fans and wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Eid Mubarak."

Aamir is married to Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son named Azad Rao Khan. They tied the knot in 2005. Ira and her brother Junaid are Aamir’s children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

Aamir, Kiran, Ira and Azad are spending the quarantined period together.  Some days ago, Ira had posted a picture of them together all decked up for a movie date at home and another adorable post featured Ira and her ‘quarantine buddy’ Azad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Quarantine buddy

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with Kareena Kapoor.

Tags:
ira khanAamir khanKiran RaoEid 2020Eidira khan pics
Next
Story

Bollywood News: Anushka Sharma's childhood pic with brother Karnesh is the best thing on internet today!
  • 1,45,380Confirmed
  • 4,167Deaths

Full coverage

  • 55,43,232Confirmed
  • 3,48,356Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M26S

BJP leader meets Governor, suspense deepens over Maharashtra's politics