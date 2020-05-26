Pics: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira drapes a pretty sari for Eid, a gift by Kiran Rao

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan’s young daughter Ira Khan has treated her Instafam to a glimpse of her from the Eid celebration, for which she chose to wear a sari. Ira draped a beautiful red and golden sari for the festival and looked like a million bucks. Sharing pictures of herself in the traditional look, Ira wrote, “Eid Mubarak. From me and my successfully-self-draped-sari to you!”

Take a look at the pictures here:

So lovely, Ira.

It was Kiran Rao’s sari which Ira wore for Eid, she revealed about in the comments section when a friend asked, “Is this the one Kiran aunty gave you? Gorgeous” and Ira replied, “It is! It’s really pretty. Though I realized I was wearing it ulta..” (LOL).

Meanwhile, Aamir posted a simple wish for his fans and wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Eid Mubarak."

Aamir is married to Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son named Azad Rao Khan. They tied the knot in 2005. Ira and her brother Junaid are Aamir’s children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

Aamir, Kiran, Ira and Azad are spending the quarantined period together. Some days ago, Ira had posted a picture of them together all decked up for a movie date at home and another adorable post featured Ira and her ‘quarantine buddy’ Azad.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with Kareena Kapoor.