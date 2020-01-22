हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Pics: Boss lady Deepika Padukone spreads her charm in snow-capped Davos

In the latest pictures shared by Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actress spreads her charm in a black overcoat and pencil pants. She paired her OOTD with a sparkling necklace, matching earrings, Louboutin heels and a statement bag. What adds more to the beauty of the pictures is the snow-capped mountains behind Deepika. 

Pics: Boss lady Deepika Padukone spreads her charm in snow-capped Davos
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@shaleenanathani

New Delhi: Superstar Deepika Padukone made yet another stylish appearance in Davos, Switzerland, where she was recently felicitated with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for her contribution to mental health awareness. 

In the latest pictures shared by her stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika spreads her charm in a black overcoat and pencil pants. The actress paired her OOTD with a sparkling necklace, matching earrings, Louboutin heels and a statement bag. What adds more to the beauty of the pictures is the snow-capped mountains behind Deepika. 

Meet boss lady Deepika Padukone in the Swiss Alps.

For the main event, Deepika turned heads turn in a violet Alex Perry gown. While accepting the award, she opened up about her own experience with mental illness and how it drove her to start The Live Love Laugh Foundation. 

Deepika shared, "Through my journey to recovery from depression, I began to understand the stigma and lack of awareness associated with mental illness, I felt a deep need to save at least one life."

"And it is this very need that motivated me to go public with my illness and set up the Live Love Laugh Foundation," she added.

Watch her now-viral speech here:

She also expressed gratitude like this:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

GRATITUDE! #crystalaward2020 #wef2020 @tlllfoundation

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

On the work front, Deepika's latest film is 'Chhapaak', directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will be next seen in '83, along with husband Ranveer Singh. 

