Kriti Sanon

Pics from Kriti Sanon's Maldives holiday are sugar, spice and everything nice

Kriti Sanon is filling up Instagram with pictures from her just-concluded Maldives trip and they are making us every bit jealous.

Pics from Kriti Sanon&#039;s Maldives holiday are sugar, spice and everything nice
Image courtesy: Instagram/kritisanon

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon is filling up Instagram with pictures from her just-concluded Maldives trip and they are making us every bit jealous. Even we want to go on a holiday! 

The latest addition to her Maldives-special album is a picture of her dressed in a neon-coloured outfit, in which she looks extremely chic. The post comes with a few lines from 'poetic soul' Kriti, who wrote, "Hug me like the wind does... Healing my heart... Calming my soul... While it wraps every inch of me. Caressing my hair, it gives me goosebumps as it whispers something that takes my breath away."

Here's the picture we are talking about: 

Take a look at how Kriti said bye to the Maldives: "And what a trip this was!!"

Here's to the 'beautiful night' and her 'tribe'.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

22Million love makes me blush like this.. Lots of love back to you all! #22MillionOnInsta

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 

 

Don't you just want to pack your bags and head for a vacation with friends?

On the work front, Kriti is currently filming 'Panipat'. She was last seen in the blockbuster film 'Luka Chuppi'. 'Housefull 4' and 'Arjun Patiala' are her upcoming films. 

Kriti Sanonkriti sanon vacation picskriti maldives vacation
