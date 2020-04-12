हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor

Pics of Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Easter Bunny’ Taimur Ali Khan will make your day brighter

“My Easter bunnies for life. Happy Easter everyone," Kareena wrote.

Pics of Kareena Kapoor's 'Easter Bunny' Taimur Ali Khan will make your day brighter
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

New Delhi: Trust Kareena Kapoor to treat us to some of the best pictures of her family and on Sunday too, she lit up social media with an adorable post. Little Taimur, an Easter bunny, delights us with his cute expressions and make-up and the pictures will make you go aww. The frame has Taimur and Saif Ali Khan while Kareena takes the pictures. She posted it to wish everyone a Happy Easter and wrote, “My Easter bunnies for life. Happy Easter everyone... #StayHome #StaySafe.”

Take a look at the pictures here (Don’t forget to swipe right):

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Easter bunnies for life  Happy Easter everyone... #StayHome #StaySafe

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Dear, Kareena Kapoor, thank you for sharing these million-dollar pictures with us. It has made our day, totally!

Since Kareena has joined Instagram, we have received many updates from her. Her photos often feature Saif and Taimur and other members of her family.

Here are a few photos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We've discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family.

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Meanwhile, Kareena, Saif and Taimur have also donated to PM-CARES Fund and other organisations to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Kareena and Saif married in 2012 after dating for several years. Taimur was born in December 2016.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Angrezi Medium’. She has ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Takht’ in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Saif’s last project was ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’.  

Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor KhanTaimur Ali KhantaimurSaif Ali KhanEastereaster 2020
