PICS: Sara Ali Khan flaunts abs in recent post-workout post

In the post, the 'Atrangi Re' actor can be seen posing inside a gym, flaunting her abs in a black gym wear with a cap and training gloves, and the text "That's a Wrap" written on it after her workout session.

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
  • Actor Sara Ali Khan, on Thursday, shells out major fitness goals in her latest pictures on Instagram from her post-workout session.
  • "You don`t take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out!" the 'Simmba' actor captioned.

New Delhi: Actor Sara Ali Khan, on Thursday, shells out major fitness goals in her latest pictures on Instagram from her post-workout session. "You don`t take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out!" the 'Simmba' actor captioned.

In the post, the 'Atrangi Re' actor can be seen posing inside a gym, flaunting her abs in a black gym wear with a cap and training gloves, and the text "That's a Wrap" written on it after her workout session. In the second picture, she can be seen enjoying her post-workout drink and posing in front of a graffiti wall, completing her gym outfit with a white jacket and matching sports shoes.

 

Fans flooded the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoji`s on her post and praises the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor for her consistency, as even after having a busy schedule she never fails to miss her workout sessions. The 'Kedarnath' actor is quite an active social media user and is currently shooting for her upcoming project in London, United Kingdom and she never fails to treat her fans with her new looks and her day-to-day life updates.

Recently, Sara shared a video on her Instagram story, in which she was trying to find a place to eat with director Karan Johar, and the duo was turned away from the restaurant even after taking Alia Bhatt`s name to get access by the restaurant staff.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the `Coolie no 1` actor will be next with Vicky Kaushal in director Laxman Utekar`s next to-be-titled film and in `Gaslight` opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

 

