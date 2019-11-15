Pierce Brosnan's sons named 2020 Golden Globe ambassadors

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Pierce Brosnans two youngest sons, Paris and Dylan Brosnan, have been named the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association made the announcement on Thursday, reports variety.com.

"For the first time in Golden Globe history, we've proudly selected two brothers to represent the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this awards season," said HFPA president Lorenzo Soria.

"Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father's footsteps in entertainment. We're excited to see how they'll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger," Soria added.

Paris and Dylan are also the sons of journalist and author Keely Shaye Smith. The ambassador(s) is a title that typically goes to the son or daughter of a celebrity. They assist in distributing the Golden Globe trophies at the ceremony, and work in raising awareness of a selected charitable cause.The role was previously called Miss or Mister Golden Globe, but was changed in 2017 to Golden Globe Ambassador.

The pair's chosen charity is FEED, a social impact-driven brand working to deliver nutritious meals to school-aged children around the globe.

"We're proud to honour our dad's legacy as we join the incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors, many of whom have gone on to pursue their own dreams in the entertainment industry," said Dylan.

"The biggest lesson our dad taught us is to ‘be kind', which was an essential factor in Paris and my decision to study filmmaking and our desire to tell important stories. Having this opportunity to turn the spotlight outward on kids experiencing hunger is a true privilege," Dylan added.

Paris said he had the opportunity to work with FEED on a short film in Sri Lanka, documenting the efforts of the world food program. The two brothers said they hope to collaborate on many more film projects in the future.

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations will be announced on December 9 this year, and the ceremony will take place January 5, 2020.