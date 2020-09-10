Please don't drag my name in 'toxicity': Adhyayan Suman on Maharashtra government's decision to probe Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links

New Delhi: Actor Adhyayan Suman has urged people not to drag his name in 'toxicity and negativity', a day after the Maharashtra government ordered a probe in actress Kangana Ranaut's alleged link in drug nexus. The probe was ordered after a 2016 interview of Adhyayan, who is her ex-boyfriend, went viral.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police will probe allegations by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana Ranaut took drugs. He said Adhyayan was once in a relationship with Kangana and he had alleged that she used to take drugs.

In a social media post, Adhyayan pleaded with folded hands not to drag his name in the case. "Whatever I had to say I had said in 2016. As a consequence of which, me and my entire family were ridiculed on national television. I have forgotten that case and moved forward in life. Please don't take me to that dark past again. I have suffered a lot," he said.

"I don't have any relation with Kangana Ranaut. But we are fighting for the same cause which is justice for Sushant Singh Rajput," Adhyayan, son of actor Shekhar Suman, added.

Here's his post:

The probe was ordered at a time when Kangana and the Maharashtra government have been locked in a bitter face-off. It began after Kangana stated that she doesn't trust the Mumbai Police in its investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Her remark was strongly contested by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who said it was 'an insult to the Mumbai Police' and asked her not to come to Mumbai.

The actress then launched a scathing attack on the politician by tweeting, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?" Her tweet evoked strong reactions from Shiv Sena leaders.



Ahead of her arrival in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also demolished a part of Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai.