Please watch it on Doordarshan: Sonakshi Sinha’s sassy reply to troll who yet again asked her a question from ‘Ramayan’

New Delhi: Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has been incessantly criticised several times for not being able to answer a question related to ‘Ramayan’ on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’, has always dealt with trolls like a boss and recently, a similar incident happened. During an ‘Ask me anything’ session on Instagram, Sonakshi was asked who got the Sanjeevani Buti in Ramayan and she came up with an epic response.

Without mincing her words, Sonakshi replied by saying, "Lots of you have Ramayan related questions. Please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers. Jai Bajrang Bali!"

Take a look at her response here:

The question is similar to what she was asked on ‘KBC 11’ last September. “For whom did Lord Hanuman get the Sanjeevani Buti in the epic 'Ramayana',” read the question. However, the 32-year-old actress had failed to answer and since then, she has been facing the wrath of the trolls on social media.

Later, she tweeted her reaction and said, "Dear jaage hue trolls. I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem, Merchant of Venice, Periodic Table, Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes."

After the government decided to re-run mythological shows such as ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ amid the coronavirus lockdown, Sonakshi features in headlines after actor Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma Pitamah in ‘Mahabharat’, said in an interview that the telecast “would be good for people like her who have no knowledge about Indian mythology.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi, who was last seen in ‘Dabangg 3’, has ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ in the pipeline.