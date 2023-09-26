PM Modi Congratulates Waheeda Rehman On Being Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Calls Her 'Beacon Of Talent'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated veteran actress Waheeda Rehman on being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her stellar contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Delighted that Waheeda Rehman Ji has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Her journey in Indian cinema has left an indelible mark. A beacon of talent, dedication and grace, she embodies the best of our cinematic heritage. Congratulations to her.”

On being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Waheeda Rehman told ANI, "I am happy. This is a big award from the government. Anything which is given with love and respect gives more happiness. I want to thank I&B Minister Anurag Thakur for it and other juries for selecting me.”

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday announced that Waheeda Rehman will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her stellar contribution.

Taking to X, Thakur penned down a long note and made the announcement. “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema,” he said.

“Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hardwork,” he added.

Thakur congratulated the veteran star and concluded, “I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history,” Thakur said.

Waheeda Rehman is known for her outstanding performances in films like ‘Guide’, ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’, ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand’, and ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam’.