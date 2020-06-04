हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Basu Chatterjee

PM Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan and others mourn Basu Chatterjee's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and offered his condolences. 

PM Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan and others mourn Basu Chatterjee&#039;s demise
Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: The legendary Indian filmmaker Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on June 3, 2020. The revered auteur has been associated with some of the path-breaking and beautiful movies representing the common man and Indian families on celluloid. He was 93.

The unfortunate news of his demise left the country teary-eyed, with fans, celebs and imminent personalities mourning the death of a legend. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and offered his condolences. He wrote:

Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also expressed grief at Basu Chatterjee's death. He wrote: 

T 3552  - Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss .. Folded hands
.. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan'

Several other celebs and fans condoled the veteran filmmaker's demise. Take a look: 

Basu Chatterjee presented the India middle-class household brilliantly in celluloid and his rich body of work is ample proof of it. His movies were widely liked and appreciated for his content. 

He also made films based on social issues such as 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla', and 'Kamla Ki Maut'. 

His incredible list of movies which received much love from audiences across all age groups includes Chhoti Si Baat, Us Paar, Chitchor, Rajnigandha, Piya Ka Ghar, Khatta Meetha, Chakravyuha, Baton Baton Mein, Priyatama, Man Pasand, Hamari Bahu Alka, Shaukeen and Chameli Ki Shaadi amongst various others. 

His last rites were performed on June 4, 2020, at Santa Cruz Crematorium, Mumbai.

May his soul rest in peace!

