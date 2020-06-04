PM Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan and others mourn Basu Chatterjee's demise

New Delhi: The legendary Indian filmmaker Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on June 3, 2020. The revered auteur has been associated with some of the path-breaking and beautiful movies representing the common man and Indian families on celluloid. He was 93.

The unfortunate news of his demise left the country teary-eyed, with fans, celebs and imminent personalities mourning the death of a legend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and offered his condolences. He wrote:

Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also expressed grief at Basu Chatterjee's death. He wrote:

T 3552 - Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss .. Folded hands

.. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan'

Several other celebs and fans condoled the veteran filmmaker's demise. Take a look:

My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 4, 2020

बासू दा आपकी बहुत याद आएगी।We will miss you Basu Da! Your simplicity in your persona and in your cinema. Om Shanti. #BasuChatterjee pic.twitter.com/5anKo6lLnR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 4, 2020

Basu da https://t.co/M3qMUNrNUr

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 4, 2020

A director who was always ahead of his time.. Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/QShAojouPJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 4, 2020

RIP Basu Chatterjee sir https://t.co/4eYScDWvsY — Milap (@zmilap) June 4, 2020

A master story teller who has left so many memories through his cinema. The simplicity & humour with which he captured middle-class India is what film legends are made of. One of ma's favourite,my favourites. Rest in peace now sir. Farewell #BasuChatterjee — Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha) June 4, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP pic.twitter.com/tAN5vaTZiY — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 4, 2020

Basu Chatterjee presented the India middle-class household brilliantly in celluloid and his rich body of work is ample proof of it. His movies were widely liked and appreciated for his content.

He also made films based on social issues such as 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla', and 'Kamla Ki Maut'.

His incredible list of movies which received much love from audiences across all age groups includes Chhoti Si Baat, Us Paar, Chitchor, Rajnigandha, Piya Ka Ghar, Khatta Meetha, Chakravyuha, Baton Baton Mein, Priyatama, Man Pasand, Hamari Bahu Alka, Shaukeen and Chameli Ki Shaadi amongst various others.

His last rites were performed on June 4, 2020, at Santa Cruz Crematorium, Mumbai.

May his soul rest in peace!