हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Basu Chatterjee

Legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dies, last rites to be performed today

The legendary Hindi filmmaker Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on June 3, 2020. The 93-year-old auteur made some of the classics such as Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat, Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, Shaukeen to name a few.

Legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dies, last rites to be performed today
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The legendary Hindi filmmaker Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on June 3, 2020. The 93-year-old auteur made some of the classics such as Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat, Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, Shaukeen to name a few. He assisted revered filmmakers such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Bhattacharya in Teesri Kasam (1966) and in fact, his style of movie-making was considered to be similar to these two.

Filmmaker and President IFTDA, Ashoke Pandit condoled his demise and tweeted that the last rites of Basu Chatterjee will take place at 2 pm on June 4, 2020, at Santa Cruz Crematorium, Mumbai. 

Fans and celebrities mourned the legendary filmmaker's demise and thronged social media to express their grief. 

Born in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Basu Chatterjee presented the India middle-class household brilliantly in celluloid and his rich body of work is ample proof of it. His movies were widely liked and appreciated for his content. 

He also made films based on social issues such as 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla', and 'Kamla Ki Maut'. 

His incredible list of movies which received much love from audiences across all age groups includes Chhoti Si Baat, Us Paar, Chitchor, Rajnigandha, Piya Ka Ghar, Khatta Meetha, Chakravyuha, Baton Baton Mein, Priyatama, Man Pasand, Hamari Bahu Alka, Shaukeen and Chameli Ki Shaadi amongst various others. 

Not just films, Basu Chatterjee was also associated with television. He directed TV series Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani for Doordarshan (DD) - both were highly popular shows on TV back then.

The void his demise has created can never be filled again but his legacy will continue through his timeless cinema.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Tags:
Basu ChatterjeeBasu Chatterjee deathBasu Chatterjee diesBollywood filmmaker
Next
Story

Pallavi Joshi starrer short film 'Painful Pride' explores issue of menopause
  • 2,16,919Confirmed
  • 6,075Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,95,328Confirmed
  • 3,80,580Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M59S

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks on killing of elephant in Kerala | Zee News Exclusive