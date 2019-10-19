close

PM Narendra Modi meets Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others at an event celebrating 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi meets Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others at an event celebrating 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi
Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan met PM Narendra Modi at an event celebrating 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi. The event was being held at Prime Minister's residence and was attended by several B-Town celebs.

Speaking at the event, Shah Rukh Khan was quoted by ANI as saying, "I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for bringing us all together, that too for a cause such as this (Mahatma Gandhi). I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi Ji to India and the world."

While Aamir said, "First and foremost, I want to appreciate PM Narendra Modi for thinking about this effort (further popularising the ideals of Bapu). As creative people, there is much we can do. And, I assure the PM that we will do even more."

Addressing the gathering, PM said, "The power of creativity is immense and it is essential to harness this spirit of creativity for our nation. Several people from the world of films and television have been doing great work when it comes to popularising the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. "

Apart from Shah Rukh and Aamir, the event was graced by many popular names from the entertainment industry. In the picture shared by the news agency, Sonam Kapoor, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari were seen at the august gathering.

 

