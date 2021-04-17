PM Narendra Modi mourns Tamil actor Vivekh's untimely death, extends condolences

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mourned the untimely sudden demise of ace Tamil actor-comedian Vivekh. PM Modi hailed his craft and performances, extending condolences to his family and friends.

Vivekanandan, known by stage name Vivekh, worked in over 220 films spanning his cinematic career. Mourning his sudden demise due to cardiac arrest, PM Narendra Modi tweeted: The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people. Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.

The Padma Shri actor-comedian was rushed to SIMS hospital Chennai on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. On April 17, he breathed his last.

Last night hospital released Vivekh's health bulletin which mentioned that the actor underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He was in a critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The 59-year-old comedian had taken the COVID vaccine on Thursday following which he complained of chest pain and fainted.

However, the official health bulletin on Vivekh suggested that his medical condition (acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock) may not be due to the COVID vaccination. It read, "This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate Cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination."

Several of his fans and industry celebrities expressed shock at his demise and mourned his untimely loss.

A Padma Shri recipient, actor Vivekh has worked with the likes of megastar Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar. He has also appeared as the lead artiste in a couple of movies and has been involved in social causes including afforestation.

Vivekh has featured in movies such as Run, Saamy, Perazhagan, Unnaruge Naan Irundhal, Parthiban Kanavu, Anniyan and Sivaji to name a few.

May his soul rest in peace!