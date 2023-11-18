New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday (November 18) that he is delighted that legendary rockstar Mick Jagger enjoyed his stay in India and shared the title of one of his famous songs in a post on X.

"'You Can't Always Get What You Want', but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and 'Satisfaction' to all. Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here. Do keep coming...," PM Modi said on the microblogging website.

In his post mixed with Hindi on X on Friday, Jagger shared a video of him singing and expressed his happiness during his stay in India. "Thanks India. Got away from it all here! Away from routine work, I am very happy at coming to India," he had said. Jagger was seen watching a World Cup cricket match recently.

The 80-year-old, dressed in his casual best, is sitting under a tree with his guitar. Much to everyone's delight, he is singing the superhit track Dreamy Skies from The Rolling Stones' recently released studio album Hackney Diamonds.

Sharing the clip, Mick Jagger wrote, "Thanks India. Got away from it all here!" He added in Hindi, "Dhanyavaad aur Namaste Bharat. Roz ke kaamon se dur, idhar akar mujhe badi khushi hui. Aap sabko bahut pyar. Mick Jagger [Thank you and Namaste India. I am very happy to come here. With much love to you all, Mick Jagger.]"

Mick Jagger is one of the most celebrated names in the world of rock music. His career has spanned over six decades, and he has been widely described as one of the most popular and influential front men in the history of rock music.

A day after attending the England vs Pakistan match at Eden Gardens, the renowned singer, songwriter and actor wished everyone on the occasion of Diwali and Kali Pujo. Sharing a series of pictures and a video on Instagram, he wrote, "Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo. Shubh Deepavali aur Jai Kali Ma [Happy Diwali and Jai Maa Kali]."