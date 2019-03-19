हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

'PM Narendra Modi' release preponed to April 5

"PM Narendra Modi", being directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar B, which was scheduled to release on April 12, will now open on April 5.

&#039;PM Narendra Modi&#039; release preponed to April 5

Mumbai: "PM Narendra Modi", being directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar B, which was scheduled to release on April 12, will now open on April 5.

The film will also release in Tamil and Telugu, read a statement.

Producer Sandip Ssingh said: "We are bringing this film a week early on public demand. There is a lot of love and anticipation among the people and we don't want them to wait longer.This is a story of 1.3 billion people and I can't wait to show it to them."

"PM Narendra Modi" will navigate the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. The makers unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages.

Ssingh is producer, creative director of the film and the story is also by Ssingh. It is also produced by Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi is playing the title role of Modi. It also stars Boman Irani, Rajendra Gupta, Yatin Karyekar, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab and Manoj Joshi.

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiVivek OberoiSandip Ssingh
Next
Story

Karisma Kapoor-Randhir Kapoor visit Rishi Kapoor in New York, Neetu shares pic-See inside

Must Watch

PT23M26S

Watch Debate: 2019 Election battle, Is it Parivar Vs Chowkidar?