PM Narendra Modi 'touched' by Anupam Kher's mother's wish on birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received wishes from around the globe on his 69th birthday on Tuesday. Among the numerous wishes one that particularly touched Modi ji was one coming from veteran actor Anupam Kher and his mother.

The actor on Tuesday took to social media and posted a video in which he along with his mother can be seen wishing the Prime Minister on his birthday.

"Mom wanted to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. So I started recording the message. It is only when she said 'ane toh de' I realised she is expecting him to come on the phone and do a facetime with her. She is innocently hilarious. Happy Birthday Sir. #DulariRocks," Kher wrote.

In the video, Anupam's mother also thanked Modi for the scrapping of Article 370 from Kashmir.

Dear @AnupamPKher, I am touched by your wishes. I would like to specially thank your Mother for the kind words and blessings. They give me immense strength. https://t.co/om5Qd0vhhF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2019

Thanking Kher and his mother for the kind words, PM Modi tweeted: "Dear Anupam Kher, I am touched by your wishes. I would like to especially thank your Mother for the kind words and blessings. They give me immense strength."