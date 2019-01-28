PM Narendra Modi's biopic starring Vivek Oberoi goes on floor-See pic

New Delhi: The first look of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic starring Vivek Oberoi created immense buzz on social media soon after it was unveiled. While some were convinced with Vivek's look as the PM, some demanded Paresh Rawal to take up the role. However, without much ado, the actors have started shooting for the most-anticipated film of the year.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the picture. He wrote, "Narendra Modi biopic filming begins in #Ahmedabad today... Will be shot at various locations in #Gujarat... #PMNarendraModi stars Vivek Anand Oberoi... Costars Boman Irani and Darshan Kumaar... Directed by Omung Kumar B... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh."

The film is being helmed by MC Mary Kom director Omung Kumar, who last directed Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer 'Bhoomi'. It was hailed as Dutt's comeback venture.

The biopic based on PM Modi's life has been titled as 'PM Narendra Modi'.

