PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben's death: Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Kajol pay tribute

Mumbai: Cine personalities Rajinikanth, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi and wished him strength to bear the loss. Heeraben, 99, passed away at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital, in Ahmedabad.

"Respected Dear Modiji.. My heartfelt condolences to you for the irreplaceable loss in your life Mother! @narendramodi @PMOIndia" Rajinikanth tweeted.

Dharmendra said he is deeply saddened by the death of the Prime Minister's mother. "She lived an extraordinary life. My tributes to the departed soul. My heartfelt condolences to Shri @narendramodi ji!!" the veteran actor wrote on Twitter.

Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing of his mother. Prayers and strength."

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi ji."

Offering his condolences, Ajay Devgn said the values imparted by Heeraben has given the country a leader like Modi. "My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. My personal condolences to our PM and his family," he tweeted.

My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. __ Shanti _ My personal condolences to our PM and his family. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/5RxRXobyca — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 30, 2022

His actor-wife Kajol, wrote, "It is a great loss for our honourable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, God grant him the fortitude to endure this loss."

Mohanlal posted, "Deepest condolences to Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the loss of his dearest mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi. Peace be upon her gentle soul."

Anil Kapoor said the loss of a parent is always heartbreaking and never easy. "Sending you our sincere prayers and wishes during this tough time @narendramodi ji. May she rest in peace. Om Shanti" he added.

In a note shared on Twitter, veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote: "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Hearing about the demise of your Matashree #ji, I am saddened as well as distraught." "Your love and respect for her is evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are on you. My mother too!," he added.

Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences to the PM Shri. @narendramodi Ji and his family on the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi Ji. Om Shanti."

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Sonu Sood also paid tributes to Heeraben on social media. "My condolences Shri @narendramodi ji" tweeted Rai.

Sonu Sood said, "Respected Modi ji, a mother does not go anywhere, but many times she sits at the feet of God so that her son can do better for others. Mataji was always with you and will be with you. @narendramodi."

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma said Heeraben's blessings will be with the PM.

"Respected @narendramodi ji, it is very painful for a mother to leave the world. Her blessings will always be with you,"he tweeted.

Shehnaaz Gill tweeted,

Heeraben lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi.