Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's tweet reply to Imtiaz Ali's 'selfie' is breaking the internet

Soon, netizens flooded the internet and loved PM's epic response.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated India's first cinema museum in Mumbai. And to make it a starry affair, who's who of the entertainment industry marked their attendance. From AR Rahman, Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar to Imtiaz Ali, Kartik Aaryan, Asha Bhosle, Poonam Dhillion among various others were present.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali shared a fun selfie with Kartik and Kjo with a cool caption which read: “'Losers’ backfie with the honourable PM!."

The celebs discussed various issues pertaining to the film industry with the PM and later everyone posed for pictures. However, looks like Imtiaz Ali couldn't get a selfie with the Prime Minister and that's why shared that post.

But to everyone's surprise, the PM caught notice of the post and was quick to tweet back. Kartik had shared Imtiaz's post on Twitter which the Prime Minister responded to.

Here's what he wrote:

Soon, netizens flooded the internet and loved PM's epic response:

The PM replied to several celebs on social media after the event. A few days back, a delegation of celebrities met the PM to discuss issues concerning the Hindi film industry. Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari were the lucky ones as part of the delegation.

