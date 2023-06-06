Pooja Batra Stuns Fans In Naked Body Outfit, Takes Dip In Pool - Watch

New Delhi: Actor and former beauty queen Pooja Batra made her acting debut with Priyadarshan's hit film 'Virasat' in 1997 and since then she has come a long way now. She is now a fashion icon and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She often takes to internet with her bold and quintessential looks leaving her fans in awe. Recently, Pooja dropped another bold look of her which lefts netizens completely stunned.

The actor was seen sporting a body silhoutte wet outfit and posing at a garden. In one of the scenes in the videos, she is also taking a dip in a pool. She captioned her post writing, "#avantgarde Only for #fashion Forward aficionados." However, viewers were left shocked after noticing her latest fashion pick.

As soon as Pooja dropped the videos, netizens expressed their views on her latest look. A few of them, who didn't approve of her latest bold choice, questioned the actor for donning such a bold dress.

Actor Nawwab Shah, who is married to Pooja, expressed her latest look and dropped a comment on her post. He wrote, "Awesome," along with a red heart emoji. For the unversed, Pooja Batra and Nawaaab Shah got married as per Arya Samaj ceremony in New Delhi in June 2019 away from the media glare.

Pooja Batra was crowned Femina Miss India International in 1993 and represented India at Miss International 1993. She has been part of several films including 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya' and 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye'. One of her films, 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story', a historical epic, was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004.

She has also been a part of several South films, including three Malayalam films and two Tamil films, including a cameo in the 1995 film 'Aasai'. She appeared at the 2009 Academy Awards in Los Angeles, where she reunited with her Virasat costar, Anil Kapoor.

Pooja was previously married to orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Sonu S Ahluwalia in Los Angeles, California. However, after eight yeas of marriage, she filed for the divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. She revealed her relationship with actor Nawwab Shah in June 2019.