Pooja Bedi reveals she 'went to ex-husband's wedding with their kids'!

New Delhi: Actress-entreprenuer Pooja Bedi spends most of her time at the picturesque Goa. The gorgeous actress, who runs a health and wellness business, is known for speaking her heart. In her recent conversation with actor Samir Soni, she opened up on her personal life.

Samir Soni shared their chat video on Instagram. Pooja Bedi is currently with partner Maneck Contractor and the duo got engaged on February 14, 2019. The actress was earlier married to Farhan Furniturewalla. The couple divorced in 2003 and have two children Alaya F and Omar.

“I am great friends with my ex-husband, he got married to a childhood friend of mine. They have a child together. I went for their wedding with the kids. We are great friends. He comes to Goa, we go to each other’s homes, we hang out. It’s really nice,” she said.

Farhan Furniturewalla is now married to Laila Furniturewalla and together they have a son named Zaan.

Pooja added, "You can end something well, with love and respect. Just because something ends doesn’t make the person a bad person. Thank you for the good times. Thank you for the two beautiful children. It’s not like because of the 12 good years that I have to suffer 50 bad years. Thank you for the 12 good years and somebody else has come along and will make the next 50 years really beautiful, and his too, because he is also entitled to happiness. Everyone is entitled to happiness."

Pooja made her movie debut with Jag Mundhra's film Vishkanya back in 1991 and then went on to star opposite Aamir Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander a year later. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Maa Exchange and Nach Baliye amongst others.