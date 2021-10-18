हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi tests positive for COVID, says ‘I choose to stay unvaccinated’

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi has been tested COVID positive recently. Now, the actress has shared the news through a video on her social media account for her fans and well-wishers, asking them to pray for her speedy recovery. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi has been tested COVID positive recently. Now, the actress has shared the news through a video on her social media account for her fans and well-wishers, asking them to pray for her speedy recovery. 

In the video, Pooja shared that initially, she thought she had some kind of allergy that caused coughing as she also has dust allergy. But later when she was down with fever, she decided to get it checked it came out to be Coronavirus.

She also gave an update that her fiancé and house help have also infected with the virus. She also informed everyone that she is taking good care of herself with all the necessary precautions and would like to depend on her body’s natural immunity to fight the virus.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she captioned it as, “COVID POSITIVE!!!!

I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as it’s my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing.
You do what's right for you. Each to their own 
Caution. not panic.
@happysoullifestyle
@wishingherb
@rawpressery..”

 

As soon as she shared the news on her social media handle, get well soon messages started pouring in from all the corners of the world from her friends from the film industry to her fans, everyone started praying for her speedy recovery. 

Tags:
Pooja BediCOVID-19CoronaviruspositiveHealth Updateunvaccinated
